A Day in The Park

We like to believe that we live in a free society that upholds the ideas and principles of governance set out in our nation's Constitution.

However, nothing could be further from the truth.

This illustrated video spotlights just how far we have fallen since the Coup of 1963.

Our forefathers wouldn't even recognize the country that we now live in.

Why did it all happen?

We allowed freedom to be stolen from us, because of our own personal apathy.