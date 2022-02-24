COVID-19 Death Toll Continues To Rise in the United States

CNN reports that with case counts dwindling and some states rolling back pandemic safety restrictions, it appears the United States is moving toward normalcy.

Still, the loss of American lives is currently higher than it has been for most of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CNN, more than 2,000 Americans have died each day in the past month.

Per Johns Hopkins University data, preceding Omicron, there were only about 100 other days the U.S. had more daily deaths than that.

Now, the United States is experiencing a rate of death not seen since the early days of the pandemic surge.

Since the onset of the Omicron variant, COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 120,000 Americans.

Thus far, in 2022, the coronavirus pandemic is responsible for over 1 in 5 deaths.

Experts say the overwhelming amount of American lives lost is among the unvaccinated.

I’ve long since lost track of the number of people I’ve seen die of the disease, but the reality is that almost everybody who is critically ill, in the ICU or dying now remains unvaccinated.

, Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, medical director of the infectious diseases program at Baptist Memorial Health Care, Memphis, TN, via CNN.

That has been true since the beginning.

But in the beginning, people didn’t have the opportunity to be vaccinated.

, Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, medical director of the infectious diseases program at Baptist Memorial Health Care, Memphis, TN, via CNN