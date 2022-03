HOW TO D I Y CAULIFLOWER CUT CLEAN STEAM & PREP

For the novice cook in the kitchen.

This is a simple D.I.Y.

Way to make delicious pretty looking steamed Cauliflower for your friends guest or special someone you want to impress.

If you don't care to serve the whole head you can cut into smaller pieces and serve the florets.

Were I cut from the bottom for perfect cuts, and discard the core.

This recipe I just use butter for this tasty treat.

However it is also simply amazing with cheese sauce drizzling all over.