'Stop Putin' -global outcry over Russian invasion

Global protests were sparked on Thursday to denounce the invasion of Ukraine -- while more than a thousand who tried to do the same in Russia were arrested.
This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Most countries have put their weight behind Kyiv. China has refused to call it an invasion. Belarus' Lukashenko says..
Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly explains the global community are preparing an "unprecedented, punitive" set of sanctions..