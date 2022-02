Russia & Ukraine | Welcome To The United States of Venezuela

This is the end of the bull market.

We are witnessing an economic collapse and a economic depression or an economic recession.

I believe we are going to see gold prices soar and gold price predictions from all commodities brokers, precious metal investors and long term value investors.

Gold has been around for 5,000 years and it will likely be here for another 5,000 years as a store of value and an inflation hedge.