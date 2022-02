Biden administration "never supported" the Nord Stream 2 project: Psaki

The Biden administration, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, has "never supported" the Nord Stream 2 project, despite earlier suspending penalties and lobbied Congress against punishing it.

Psaki stated during Wednesday's media briefing that the Biden government had originally spoken against the project, in response to a reporter's query on why the party's stance on the pipeline is shifting.