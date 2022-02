OPERATION CRIMSON MIST - WHAT WE SAW IN AUSTRALIA WAS NOTHING COMPARED TO THIS.

The 5G network uses the same EMF waves as the Pentagon crowd control system and other weapons.

It has been used in Rwanda and Iraq with terrifying results.

It is electronic slaughter.

"Crimson Mist"...it just vaporizes people.

I don't think I would like being vaporized into a red mist.

I found this on the Magical Hoof Channel on Bitchute and I believe it came from aplanetruth11 on YT.