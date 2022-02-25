'Putin chose this war' -Biden on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the nation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling out Vladimir Putin for his actions and adding that 'freedom will prevail.'
MOSCOW: Police in Russia arrested nearly 1,400 people at anti-war protests staged in cities across the country after President..
President Biden delivers remarks about US sanctions and the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.