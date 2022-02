Dozens of Russian military helicopters fly over Hostomel, Ukraine|Eat News

Some Ukrainian citizens have filmed dozens of Russian military helicopters flying over Hostomel.

Hostomel is a Ukrainian municipal town located in Kiev Oblast in the north-central part of the country, 7 kilometers away from Kiev.

It was founded in 1494, with an area of 6.4 square kilometers and a population of 14,304 in 2012.