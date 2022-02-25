Russian invasion and how likely is it for Ukraine to fall

The Russian invasion is in full throttle and there is no sign of it backing down.
US cannot send troops or intervene because that will for sure start a World War.
Biden Announces, New Sanctions on Russia, Amid Invasion of Ukraine.
Following a Russian invasion of Ukraine,
United..
Oil Prices Surge, Amid Heightened Tension, Over Ukraine Crisis.
NPR reports that oil prices have recently pushed close to $100..