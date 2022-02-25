U.S. troops arrive in Latvia to reinforce NATO east flank as Russia starts war

Some forty U.S. service members arrived in Latvia from Italy early on Thursday (February 24), the first group of what is expected to be a deployment of more than 300 troops, the Latvian Defence Ministry said.
