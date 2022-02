Law and Order S21E02 Free Speech

Law and Order 21x02 "Free Speech" Season 21 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the murder of a congressional candidate.

ADAs Price and Maroun contend with an extremist plot hellbent on thwarting the candidate’s agenda by any means necessary.

- Starring: Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Odeyla Halevi, Sam Waterston