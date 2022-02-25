'Putin chose this war' -Biden on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the nation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling out Vladimir Putin for his actions and adding that 'freedom will prevail.'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the nation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling out Vladimir Putin for his actions and adding that 'freedom will prevail.'
Early Thursday morning, Russian forces began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine to "demilitarize" the country and..
Watch VideoAs Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine by land and by air, its President Vladimir Putin's official state news..