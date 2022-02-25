Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russian troops take over a key airbase located 38 KMs away from Kyiv

After months of speculations, calculations, assessments and back-to-back diplomatic talks, Ukraine is under attack from land and sea, this is the biggest attack in Europe since the cold war.
