Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Chernobyl Nuclear site turns into a warzone | Staff held hostage

After months of speculations, calculations, assessments and back-to-back diplomatic talks, Ukraine is under attack from land and sea, this is the biggest attack in Europe since the cold war.
Ukraine has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, where forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops and there are..