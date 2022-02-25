Here's a Closer Look at One of Russia's Most Powerful Warships

The Slava class, Soviet designation Project 1164 Atlant, is a class of guided missile cruisers designed and constructed in the Soviet Union for the Soviet Navy, and currently operated by the Russian Navy.

Russia has modernized and renovated all three Slava-class cruisers during the past three decades, although most of the major weapon systems remain the same.

Some reports indicate that Russia expects to keep the ships in service for another twenty years, which perhaps says more about Russian shipbuilding capacity than about the cruisers themselves.