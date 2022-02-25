Russian forces invade Ukraine striking major cities

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Watch VideoThe scale of the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine — predicted in the run-up to war — is now becoming evident at the..
The Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast..