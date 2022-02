Ukraine says 137 dead, over 300 injured on first day of Russian attack | Oneindia News

As explosions and shelling rained down on Ukraine on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least 137 people had died and over 300 were injured including sodliers and civilians on the first day of Russian invasion.

#UkraineDeathToll #RussiaInvadesUkraine #RussiaAirAttacks