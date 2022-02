Looks like I was mistaken....but a caveat looks to have opened as to why.....

Oh...and the nazism Putin referred to in his speach is ABSOLUTELY correct as to what Russians and mixed Russian/Ukrainian families have been going through for the last 10 years.....the current west lead pro EU gov party is a nationalist socialist party with a mandate of Ukrainian purity as its main priority.and Literally hunting and killing the non-Pures.....spin that around your beanheads, lefties.

This is your ilk.