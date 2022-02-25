Briefing 147--Donald Trump Is "Siding With Russia" By Pointing Out Biden Is Weak.

Army General Smedley Butler said it best "war is a racket." The War Pigs are out in force today and are already claiming that anyone including former President Trump is "siding with Russia" if you criticize Biden by calling him weak.

Trump said he is "probably asleep" right now.

War is good for business and business is good.

This may even save CNN from failure.

Look out folks the crazies are out in force and most are making appearance on MSM.

If you are not on board with Biden you might be either a Nazi, traitor, Communist, or all three.

Remember "Freedom Fries?" LOL