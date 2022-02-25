Formula 1 -1978 - Round 4 - United States GP

75,000 people gathered around the Long Beach Street Circuit ahead of the race, with a large, uncounted, population lining the roofs of the buildings around the 2.02 mile circuit.[2] Regardless, there were no concerns ahead of the race, with pre-race warm-up passing without any major issues.[2] Indeed, the only confusion ahead of the start would be the parade lap, with the cars starting off on Shoreline Drive, with the start line, stopping on Ocean Boulevard at the finish line, before resuming in grid formation around to Shoreline Drive to make the start.[2]