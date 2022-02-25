Oil prices surge 2% to $101/barrel as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells | WION
Oil prices soared nearly $2 per barrel on Friday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued to inflame global supply concerns.

The attack on Ukraine caused prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday.