Oil prices surge 2% to $101/barrel as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells | WION

Oil prices soared nearly $2 per barrel on Friday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued to inflame global supply concerns.
The attack on Ukraine caused prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday.
Oil Prices Surge, Amid Heightened Tension, Over Ukraine Crisis.
NPR reports that oil prices have recently pushed close to $100..
Watch VideoFrom crude oil rigs to the gas that ends up in your tank, it's typically a long process that begins thousands of miles..