Video of Ukraine being bombed by Russia . Jet launching missile into House.

My mom has a friend that is a dog breeder in the Ukraine she sent my mom this video of a Russian Jet firing missle into her property on the side of her house.
Ukraine is under attack and alot of people are being killed right now.
Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that he is “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade..
Watch VideoExplosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday as Russian forces pressed on with a full-scale..