Mission Evolution Host Gwilda Wiyaka Interviews: VON BRASCHLER

VON BRASCHLER - Manifestation: The Power of Thought: Von Braschler is the author of more than a dozen books on time, dreams, self-healing, and human consciousness.

His latest book: “Manifesting: Using Thought Forms to Visualize Real Change.” He is a former award-winning journalist and former faculty member of the Omega Institute for Holistic Studies in New York.

He has led workshops throughout the US and the UK.