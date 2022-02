Mission Evolution Host Gwilda Wiyaka Interviews: Guest - STAN COX

STAN COX - Climate Change: Stan Cox is a research scholar in Ecosphere Studies at The Land Institute in Salina, Kansas.

He is the author of six books, his latest, “ The Path to a Livable Future: Forging a New Politics to Fight Climate Change, Racism, and the Next Pandemic.” His writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, The New Republic, and more.