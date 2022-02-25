Russia attacked on ukarine....

At the time of the UFC's inception in 1993, mixed martial arts was not sanctioned in the United States, and did not include weight classes.

Instead of the traditional championship model, the UFC held tournaments with the winner receiving a permanent appellation.[2] In response to criticism from Senator John McCain that saw the loss of its television deal and the banning of the sport in thirty-six states, the UFC increased its cooperation with state athletic commissions and introduced weight classes in 1997, starting with UFC 12, and began introducing weight-specific titles.[3]