Law and Order SVU S23E14 Video Killed The Radio Star

Law and Order SVU 23x14 "Video Killed The Radio Star" Season 23 Episode 14 Promo Trailer HD - Benson investigations allegations against a popular radio personality.

Rollins goes undercover when a shocking confession leads to another crime.

- Starring: Mariska Hartigay, Kelli Giddish, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino