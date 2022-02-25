Big Sky S02E10 Happy Thoughts

Big Sky 2x10 "Happy Thoughts" Season 2 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD - Ren intervenes with Jenny’s plan to bring Jag into custody, while Ronald and Scarlett work together to find safety in a new environment.

Then, Cassie and Lindor discover the aftermath at the ranch and reluctantly join forces with a familiar face.

Later, Jag and Ren, anxiously awaiting their father’s visit, find themselves at odds about how to deal with the problem of Joseph’s ranch; but will the pressure of impressing him lead them down a familiar (and dangerous) path?

Starring: Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ryan Phillippe