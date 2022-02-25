Ghosts S01E15 Thorapy

Ghosts 1x15 "Thorapy" Season 1 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - When Sam and Jay have the ghosts bunk together to free up rooms for guests at the B&B, they learn that Thorfinn has been having night terrors, which inspires Sam to enlist a therapist to help him.

Also, Isaac makes a big, personal revelation after he’s compelled to seduce his new roommate, Hetty, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 3rd on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

- Starring: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar