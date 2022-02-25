Ukraine Crisis: Biden Announces Sanctions On Russia | FOREIGN

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced new sanctions in retaliation for Russia recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and sending troops there, adding to Western efforts to stop what they fear is the beginning of a full-scale invasion.
Watch VideoWorld leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and quickly slapped heavy sanctions on the..
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia amid Ukraine invasion. Said “ Putin is the cause and will face the consequences