The Most Confusing Question in Television History – Russia Edition

There's a lot to keep track of right now, and the truth is that most people sadly do not follow the news.

So we mashed a bunch of different subjects together into one long and nonsensical question.

"Do you support Russia's decision to protect NATO with a blockchain NFT even though it may cause a world war Wordle on Nord Stream 2?" It doesn’t make any sense, but that didn't stop the pundits on Hollywood Boulevard from trying to answer it in the Confusing Question of the Day.