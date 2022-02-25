Explosions, sirens in Kyiv as Russia authorises military operation

Ukrainian military command centres in the cities of Kyiv and kharkiv have been attacked by missile strikes, the Ukrainska Pravda news website cited a Ukrainian interior ministry official as saying on Thursday.
Ukrainian military command centres in the cities of Kyiv and kharkiv have been attacked by missile strikes, the Ukrainska Pravda news website cited a Ukrainian interior ministry official as saying on Thursday.
Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard a series of explosions shortly after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine.
Reuters - Explosions rang out in the capital Kyiv and other cities after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a special..