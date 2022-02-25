'Putin chose this war' -Biden on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the nation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling out Vladimir Putin for his actions and adding that 'freedom will prevail.'
Biden unveils harsh new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine,while calling out President Putin for his aggression...