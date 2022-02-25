US, Russian, & Ukrainian leaders must SERIOUSLY negotiate an end to this war

On a visit to Ukraine, I met a number of everyday Ukrainians who have become good friends over the years.

Some are stuck in Kyiv, others trying to get to the Poland border.

They’re scared & worried for their families.

Please join me in praying for their safety, and the safety of all Ukrainians.

Please join me in calling on US, Russian, and Ukrainian leaders to SERIOUSLY negotiate an end to this war (not just political posturing); and call on Putin to end his crackdown on anti-war Russian protestors.