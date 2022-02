Live with Uncle Buildy, Morng of 02/22/22! What's happening in Ukraine NOW! You wont see it on MSM!

Now, I am with Uncle Buildy, George Pierce.

Ask us anything!

We are going to discuss the latest developments with Ukraine, including what my friends on the ground are saying!

🤯 Don't believe what any of the media are saying, they are being fed a pack of lies by their CIA handlers, the same way they were fed stories of WMDs in Iraq and countless other lies used to invade other countries.