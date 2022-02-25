Stories from Ukraine: How are people escaping the Russian invasion?

As the second day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, thousands of citizens are fleeing their homes and seeking refuge in bordering European countries.
Russian police have detained almost 1,400 people at anti-war protests across Russia after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to..
MOSCOW (AP) — Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as..