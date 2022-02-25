Starr Vs 'The Female Hulk’ - Who Wins? | MIAMI MUSCLE

BRITTANY ‘Flex’ Watts, known as the ‘female hulk’ of Miami is an IFBB women’s physique bodybuilder.

She has been working hard to get back into the best shape of her life, as she has previously stated that she can lift heavier than “90% of men at the gym”, and is able to use her arms to pull down 360lbs.

She will be challenging Starr Hawkins, a personal trainer and pilates instructor to a test of arm strength.

Starr doesn’t focus on upper body workouts, admitting that “I’ve done arms about three times in my life!” In this episode of Miami Muscle, they meet at a local callisthenics park at the beach and go head-to-head in a dramatic showdown of strength.

See who comes out victorious between these two Miami fitness gurus.