Ukrainians plead for stronger action against Russia

Ukrainians have been protesting outside Downing Street for stronger government and global action against Russia after its troops entered Kyiv.

"I know this is not World War Three, not yet.

But this is how it can start," one man said.

"Whatever you can do, it's time." Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn