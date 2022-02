Putin started lying about Ukraine invasion two months ago, Russian President's ex-spokesman admits

During an interview on the BBC's Newsnight, Sergei Markov said Putin had "stopped telling the truth" on the issue of Ukraine because the decision had already been made to invade.

Markov, a former adviser to the Russian President, made the comments during a discussion on why Russians do not trust western leaders, accusing them of lying.

(Credit: BBC Newsnight)