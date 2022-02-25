Wladimir Klitschko enlists in the Ukraine reserve army

Former heavyweight world boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army amid Russia's invasion of his home country.
Former heavyweight world boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army amid Russia's invasion of his home country.
Wladimir Klitschko, a Hall of Fame boxer and former partner of actress Hayden Panettiere, has enlisted in the Ukraine reserve army..
Vitali Klitschko, who has been the mayor of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv since 2014, said he was ready to fight. Former heavyweight..