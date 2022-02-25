PEOPLE IN RUSSIA ARE PROTESTING AGAINST THE WAR WITH UKRAINE!!!
EVERYONE KEEP UP WITH THE PROTESTS AND THE SANCTIONS, HOPEFULLY THIS WILL BE OVER SOON!
#Ukraine #IStandWithUkraine
Russian police have detained more than 1,700 people at anti-war protests across dozens of cities as thousands took to the streets..
Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the..