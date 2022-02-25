Ukraine Invasion | Thousands Join Anti-War Protests in Russia, Over 1,700 Detained

Russian police have detained more than 1,700 people at anti-war protests across dozens of cities as thousands took to the streets after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine.
