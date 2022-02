On This Day 2014: Ukraine - Inside Crimea

When Ukraine's pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych was driven from power by mass protests, he fled Kiev for Crimea, where support for Moscow was strong.

Russian troops soon took over the Crimean Peninsula, annexing it from Ukraine and providing a launching point for Putin's invasion eight years later.

Report by Guinnesse.

