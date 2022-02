Are Tanks About to Roll Into DC? 02/25/2022

Everything is about to change!

There is a complete system collapse that has already begun.

Our courts, schools and banking systems will never be the same again.

Pastor Stan also shares that an elected member of the Russian Duma states that Russia should launch a hypersonic nuclear bomb against the USA.

Furthermore, we take a look at Visions and Dreams given to God's prophets, and how it lines up with current events of today!