Live From America 2.25.22 @11am ONE TYRANT 3000 MILES AWAY OR 3000 TYRANTS ONE MILE AWAY?!

CNN Executive leaves the pedo network and joins Project Veritas to take them down once and for all!

- This is essential to winning the culture war - Would you rather have 1 tyrant 3000 miles away or 3000 tyrants one mile away?

- Russia offers Ukraine terms of surrender - Eric Swalwell makes a very racist suggestion - GOP Senators demand answers from Biden as thousands of Americans are left in Ukraine - American Trucker Convoy update - New CDC guidelines on masks and Covid policies - Never Trump counter programming to CPAC video