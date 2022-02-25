‘Stop Russian Aggression!’ Global Protests Continue Amid Ukraine Invasion

Demonstrators in a sea of blue and yellow demanded Russian President Putin end its invasion of Ukraine.
Some even risking arrest in Russia.
Global protests were sparked on Thursday to denounce the invasion of Ukraine -- while more than a thousand who tried to do the same..
Russian police have detained more than 1,700 people at anti-war protests across dozens of cities as thousands took to the streets..