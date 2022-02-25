Sally Kellerman, ‘M*A*S*H’ Star, Dead at 84

Sally Kellerman, , ‘M*A*S*H’ Star, Dead at 84.

'TMZ' reports that according to her son, Jack Krane, Kellerman died on Feb.

24 at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles.

Her death comes after a battle with dementia.

Krane says Kellerman was diagnosed with dementia in 2017 and hadn't been doing well for the past couple of years.

Kellerman was best known for playing Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan on the show 'M*A*S*H.'

.

She also made several guest appearances on various TV shows in the '60s, starred alongside Rodney Dangerfield in 'Back To School,'.

She also made several guest appearances on various TV shows in the '60s, starred alongside Rodney Dangerfield in 'Back To School,'.

And played Dr. Elizabeth Dehner on the third episode of 'Star Trek.'.

She was also known for her singing abilities and released an album, 'Roll With The Feelin',' in 1972.

Kellerman's voice could also be found in voiceover work ranging from commercials to animation.

As she got older, she acted in plays and soap operas.

In 2015, Kellerman received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her work on 'The Young and the Restless.'