Biden To Nominate the First Black Woman To Sit on the US Supreme Court

CNN reports that a source says President Joe Biden has chosen Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court.

The decision would set in motion the confirmation process for the first Black woman to serve on the United States' highest court.

CNN's source claims 51-year-old Jackson accepted Biden's nomination on February 24.

Jackson currently sits on the federal appellate court in Washington, D.C.

Previously, CNN reports, she clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer and served as a federal public defender.

Jackson also was a commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission and was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the federal district court in D.C.

CNN points out that while Jackson's nomination is historic, it does not alter the balance of power in the court.

Currently, the Supreme Court consists of six conservative and three liberal justices.

CNN reports that the decision heads to the Senate where the Democratic Party holds a narrow majority.

The nomination would be a fulfillment of Biden's campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to CNN, while speaking in South Carolina in 2020, Biden said that the nomination was an effort to "get everyone represented."