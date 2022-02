China Sides With Putin | Ukraine Bravely Fighting Russia As They Close On Kiev | Ep 345

China took information from the U.S. and Joe Biden and rather than condemning Russia, gave the information to Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the military in Ukraine continue to fight bravely to repel Putin and a violent Russia invasion though they likely will fail, Joy Behar proves she is the horrible person we always say she is, Jen Psaki may continue to be our on TV screens, and a whole lot more in a fun Friday episode of This Is My Show.