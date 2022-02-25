Every Outfit Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Wears in a Week

In the latest episode of 7 Days, 7 Looks, the Euphoria star walks Vogue through a week of her fashion life‚ from ballet flats to corsetry to sleek LBDs.Director: Alexandra GavilletDirector of Photography: Tamara SantosEditor: Tajah SmithProducer: Nicola PardyProducer, On-set: Graham CorriganAssociate Producer: Qieara LesesneProduction Assistants: Marquis Wooten, Bobby McCoyMarket Editor, Vogue: Rachel BesserManager, Creative Development, Vogue: Alexandra GurvitchDirector, Creative Development, Vogue: Anna Page NadinStylist: Chris HoranStylist Assistant: Greer HeavrinHair: Amaran SaintMakeup: Kali KennedyMakeup Assistant: Eden Lattanzio1st AC: Marijo BadilloCamera Operator: Erick TurciosGaffer: Samantha BoeschAudio: Destiny FarrantSet Designer: Simone MoscovitchSet Designer Assistant: Jason GarofoloFilmed on Location: Villa NormandieTalent Manager: Mica MedoffAssociate Talent Manager: Phoebe FeinbergProduction Manager: Edith PauccarProduction Coordinator: Kit FogartyPost Production Manager: Marco GlinbizziSenior Director, Production Management: Tina MagnussonVP, Digital Video Programming and Development,Vogue (English Language): Joe PickardDirector of Content, Vogue: Rahel GebreyesExecutive Fashion Director, Vogue.com: Rickie De Sole